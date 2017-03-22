First US aircraft carrier of Trump pr...

First US aircraft carrier of Trump presidency enters Gulf

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

American sailors watched as the first Revolutionary Guard vessels appeared on the horizon of the Strait of Hormuz, beginning a daylong face-off that has become familiar to both Iranian paramilitary and U.S. naval forces that pass through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian forces will be blown out of the water if they challenge U.S. naval vessels, while American commanders describe the Guard as increasingly behaving unprofessionally with rocket launches and provocative actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Reality Check 1,507,792
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Seer 8,064
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 14 hr Kathy R 40
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Tue Martin garey 25
James Freel? Mar 19 CuriousKitty 1
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC