Firefighters battle early morning fire in Norfolk
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the 1200 block of Wellington Court for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews then battled the fire from the interior while another crew searched the inside of the home for any occupants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Joy
|1,505,767
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ?
|6 hr
|James Mlynar
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|dick
|38
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|jane robison
|55
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC