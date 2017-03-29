Federal investigators issue subpoena ...

Federal investigators issue subpoena to ODU in investigation into former Norfolk sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Old Dominion University has received a federal subpoena related to Bob McCabe's interactions with the University and is fully cooperating with the request. To clear up any confusion related to the release of this information, the FBI requested that the subpoena not be disclosed so as not to impede their investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 29 min Reality Check 1,510,371
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr not a mental cripple 8,083
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 6 hr meatcleaver666 39
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 13 hr Mike 982
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Long Island Liberal 63,591
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 15 hr Marion Kingston ON 38
Happy Thanksgiving... (Nov '08) 17 hr Martin garey 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC