Features 17 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shot on USS Wisconsin in Norfolk
Harlem Globetrotter Corey Thunder Law returned to his hometown of Norfolk to show off his skills on the U.S.S. Wisconsin! And although the Wisconsin has been at war, was decommissioned and is now available for tours next to the Nauticus museum, this particular event is probably a first for the battleship! You can catch the Harlem Globetrotters at the Ted Constant Center on March 24 and March 26. Tickets start at 26.50.
