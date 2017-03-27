Family receives free dogs, fence afte...

Family receives free dogs, fence after pet was mauled to death Read Story Ali Weatherton

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Remember the Sheltie dog named Cody who was killed after being attacked by two large dogs earlier this month? Its owners say without help from the community, they would still be paying for his medical bills. Since our story aired a few weeks ago, Cody's owner Terry Haddock says all of his bills were paid in full by community members, and that's not all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,509,879
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,582
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Dudley 8,077
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 10 hr kvillafane 41
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 15 hr jayasree 128
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 23 hr Martin garey 5
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Mon Todd 124
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC