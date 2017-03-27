Family receives free dogs, fence after pet was mauled to death Read Story Ali Weatherton
Remember the Sheltie dog named Cody who was killed after being attacked by two large dogs earlier this month? Its owners say without help from the community, they would still be paying for his medical bills. Since our story aired a few weeks ago, Cody's owner Terry Haddock says all of his bills were paid in full by community members, and that's not all.
