Ex-Employee: PETA 'Routinely Euthanizes Healthy Puppies and Kittens'

A former employee of the famed animal rights group, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals , said her former employer intentionally euthanized healthy and adoptable dogs and cats. Ex-PETA employee Heather Harper-Troje filed an affidavit , obtained by the Center for Consumer Freedom , alleging her supervisors asked her to euthanize healthy dogs and cats for ideological reasons.

