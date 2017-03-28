Ex-Employee: PETA 'Routinely Euthanizes Healthy Puppies and Kittens'
A former employee of the famed animal rights group, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals , said her former employer intentionally euthanized healthy and adoptable dogs and cats. Ex-PETA employee Heather Harper-Troje filed an affidavit , obtained by the Center for Consumer Freedom , alleging her supervisors asked her to euthanize healthy dogs and cats for ideological reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,842
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|kvillafane
|41
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Mothra
|63,581
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|jayasree
|128
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|5
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|Todd
|124
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC