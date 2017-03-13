EMS involvement, communication improv...

EMS involvement, communication improves stroke care

11 hrs ago

The fast track to a positive outcome for a stroke patient starts with early recognition of stroke symptoms and calling 911 for assistance by trained EMS providers, followed by rapid transport to a hospital that is capable of providing all aspects of stroke care. EMS personnel are collaborating with the Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk, Va.

