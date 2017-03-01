Economic Impact: Increased military s...

Economic Impact: Increased military spending could benefit Virginia's economy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min cathy1691823 1,502,155
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr BOOM 63,460
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 12 hr corruption killer 10
Drugs 17 hr Matty 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Fri kill your local cops 22
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC