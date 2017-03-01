Dozens arrested in huge drug and gun sting operation in Norfolk
Twelve federal defendants are in custody for firearms and drug charges, while more than a dozen others were arrested on state charges. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms began Operation Riptide in the Fall of 2016, and in collaboration with the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Virginia Attorney General's Office, identified more than 30 individuals throughout Hampton Roads who were illegally selling firearms, heroin, and or other narcotics.
