Crane operator rescued after medical scare above building Read Story The Associated Press
Fire crews were able to rescue a crane operator who lost consciousness while he was more than 300 feet in the air in downtown Norfolk. News outlets report the unidentified man was walking and talking after firefighters lowered him to the ground Wednesday.
