Consumer group blasts PETA for euthanizing high rate of animals at its shelter

A national consumer non-profit group is assailing People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, for killing more than 1,000 dogs and cats last year at its headquarters in Norfolk, Va. In a press release, the Center for Consumer Freedom calls PETA's shelter at its Virginia location a "slaughterhouse" where it "has once again massacred scores of potentially adoptable pets."

