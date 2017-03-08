Consumer group blasts PETA for euthanizing high rate of animals at its shelter
A national consumer non-profit group is assailing People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, for killing more than 1,000 dogs and cats last year at its headquarters in Norfolk, Va. In a press release, the Center for Consumer Freedom calls PETA's shelter at its Virginia location a "slaughterhouse" where it "has once again massacred scores of potentially adoptable pets."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|RoxLo
|1,503,345
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Al Gorbal Warming
|63,479
|church of satan
|14 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC