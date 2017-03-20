Coleman named Virginia Gatorade Playe...

Coleman named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

14 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

When Matt Coleman joins Shaka Smart at the University of Texas later this year, he'll do so as the best player in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Coleman, a star guard for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, was named the Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year on Monday.

