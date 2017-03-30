Cold Case: Couple pleads guilty in 20...

Cold Case: Couple pleads guilty in 2007 Norfolk murder case

Frank Wilson Everett and Teressa Ann Everett each pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor Concealing a Dead Body, one count of misdemeanor Accessory after the Fact, and one count of felony Defiling a Dead Body, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney. Teressa and Frank Everett were previously charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and defilement of a dead body in July.

