Cold Case: Couple pleads guilty in 2007 Norfolk murder case
Frank Wilson Everett and Teressa Ann Everett each pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor Concealing a Dead Body, one count of misdemeanor Accessory after the Fact, and one count of felony Defiling a Dead Body, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney. Teressa and Frank Everett were previously charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and defilement of a dead body in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|mdbuilder
|1,510,731
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Irving
|8,109
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Coral942
|47
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|meatcleaver666
|39
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Marion Kingston ON
|38
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC