Civil suit delayed involving officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man

Frustration after a delay in a civil lawsuit trial involving a mentally ill shot and killed by a Norfolk Police Officer. According to the Norfolk Clerk of Courts, attorneys on both sides were given the wrong names of potential jurors which can be problematic when they are doing research on those individuals.

