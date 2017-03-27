Check out some style with a shine as ...

Check out some style with a shine as we get a Metallic Gala fashion show preview on Coast Live

The inaugural Metallic Gala fashion show Saturday, April 1 at the Slover Library will raise funds to support the Friends of Norfolk Public Library and NPL's Summer Reading Program. Show will include five designer shows plus an emerging designer element.

