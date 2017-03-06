Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Crossroads Elementary in Norfolk
Police tweeted around 12:45 p.m. that students had been safely evacuated as a precaution. Officers and personnel from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene to search the school.
