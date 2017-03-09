Behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin...

Behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin with the Hurrah Players

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Disney's latest version of ALADDIN features all the favorite songs from the 1992 film including 'Friend Like Me' and 'A Whole New World.' as well as new music written by TonyA and Academy AwardA winner Alan Menken with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Cheech the Conser... 1,503,493
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 52 min Talkn2A ConfusedH... 8,046
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 4 hr WatchHim 19
A girl and a bucket cleaning service 4 hr Beth 1
church of satan 19 hr Norbert of Norview 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue Grocerboy 838
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC