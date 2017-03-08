Arts 14 mins ago 12:59 p.m.The Hurrah Players present 'Disney's Aladdin'

The pilot production will be the regional premiere of the Broadway hit musical, and Hurrah is one of just six theatre companies internationally that were granted the rights to produce the show! It will be a major theatrical production with flying effects, more than 60 local cast members, and more than 100 costumes. Aladdin will play the T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center located on 340 Granby St. in downtown Norfolk with both student and public performances.

