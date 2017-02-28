Akron Children's welcomes pediatric G...

Akron Children's welcomes pediatric GI specialist

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

Kevin Watson Jr., MD, has joined Akron Children's Hospital as a pediatric gastroenterologist. Dr. Watson completed his pediatric gastroenterology fellowship at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min ritedownthemiddle 1,499,591
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Gorebal Warming 63,420
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 3 hr Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) 4 hr Donthirehim 22
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr rshermr 8,029
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon Maggie 36
Eric Lindsay Sun blackadder 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC