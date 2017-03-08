AFI schedules summer leg of "The Blood Album" headlining tour
AFI will be back for more blood this summer. The band will embark on the second leg of their U.S. Blood tour, in support of their new album AFI , starting June 2 in Richmond, Virginia.
