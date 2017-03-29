Accident reported on Willow Wood Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com an officer called in an in the 1300 block of Willow Wood around 11:20 a.m. Residents in the neighborhood have said that speeding has been a major problem on that road. Police say there have been 13 accidents and three hit-and-runs as well as 93 speeding tickets issued on Willow Wood in the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.