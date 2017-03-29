Accident reported on Willow Wood Driv...

Accident reported on Willow Wood Drive in Norfolk

13 hrs ago

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com an officer called in an in the 1300 block of Willow Wood around 11:20 a.m. Residents in the neighborhood have said that speeding has been a major problem on that road. Police say there have been 13 accidents and three hit-and-runs as well as 93 speeding tickets issued on Willow Wood in the last five years.

