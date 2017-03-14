A performance by a past winner previe...

A performance by a past winner previews the upcoming Emerging Artist Contest on Coast Live

12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Tidewater Arts Outreach presents the 10th Annual Sea Level Singer / Songwriter Festival and the popular Emerging Artist Contest for amateur singer/songwriters hailing from within 100-miles of Norfolk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

