A mom tells us how Ronald McDonald House is helping on Coast Live

We meet a mom who's been 6 months away form home but near her sick child thanks to the work of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Jacqueline Beck is from Elizabeth city but she's been living in Norfolk near Children's Hospital to be near Ryley since her birth in September.

