A look at how dance is helping local children with special needs on Coast Live

Todd Rosenlieb Dance in Norfolk has a program called "Mixed Abilities in Motion" that includes three levels of Adaptive Dance Class for children with Down syndrome, a Movin' and Dancin' Class for children on the Autism Spectrum, and an outreach class for children at St. Mary's Home for the Disabled Children and Adults.

