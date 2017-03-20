9th Annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree in Norfolk Read Story Staff
Samoa cookie lovers, rejoice! The 9th annual Girl Scout Samoa Soiree is coming to the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,507,903
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|63,537
|James Freel?
|Sun
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Mar 18
|Familiarstranger
|100
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Mar 16
|ctosvet
|12
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC