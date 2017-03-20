2016 sees record number of exonerations in U.S.
A report from the National Registry of Exonerations shows a record number of wrongfully convicted people were cleared across the country last year, including four Virginians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,502,667
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Twilight
|837
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,468
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,042
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
|Drugs
|Sun
|Matty
|1
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC