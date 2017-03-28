17 year-old former Norview High School accused of having gun on school property, records state
Back on March 7th - a Norfolk officer spotted a teenage boy with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband on school property at Norview High School - according to court records. The teen is facing several charges like receiving stolen goods, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a gun by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapons and trespassing.
