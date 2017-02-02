Works from four local artists chosen for billboards in Hampton Roads
Four new art billboards have been installed in Norfolk as part of the City of Norfolk's Public Art Program. The City worked with ArtPop and Adams Outdoor Advertising to select works from four local artists to display on billboards throughout the region during 2017.
