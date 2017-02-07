Woman sentenced for tax fraud fora
A woman has been sentenced for failing to pay taxes on nearly $900,000 transferred from her father's gift shop on the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The Virginian-Pilot reported that Amy Planch of Moyock, North Carolina, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to three years in prison.
