Woman sentenced for tax fraud fora

Woman sentenced for tax fraud fora

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A woman has been sentenced for failing to pay taxes on nearly $900,000 transferred from her father's gift shop on the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The Virginian-Pilot reported that Amy Planch of Moyock, North Carolina, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to three years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min SadButTrue 1,490,223
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Squirtss3086 63,154
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) 22 hr Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida 23 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 8
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sun jimmyjeep 98
News Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15) Sun Double Phart 16
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC