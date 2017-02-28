Woman jogger escapes from suspicious man chasing her
Neighbors in an East Bay neighborhood are paying closer attention to their surroundings after police say a suspicious man chased after a woman jogger last week. According to Norfolk Police, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the woman was jogging in the 9500 block of 24th Bay Street when she noticed the man in her peripherals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|mdbuilder
|1,499,249
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Feb 25
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC