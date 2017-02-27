We meet the women behind a sexy new play on stage in Norfolk on Coast Live
We meet the star and director of a sexy new play opening in Norfolk at the Wells Theatre. Virginia Stage Company presents Venus in Fur - previews start February 28 with opening night on Friday, March 3. The play runs Tuesday-Sunday through March 19. Venus in Fur by David Ives "A cheeky, sometimes sultry play within a play."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,498,700
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,409
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Sat
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC