Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy and...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy and Casey Affleck speak up for dogs in the latest Peta US video

Actor Priyanka Chopra has teamed up with Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Casey Affleck for a new PETA US video that encourages viewers to treat their dogs like family by never leaving them chained up outside to suffer in the cold, hungry and alone. American TV host Bill Maher, actor Edie Falco, rapper D.R.A.M., Latina superstar Kate del Castillo, and reality star Courtney Stodden also lent their voices to the project, which features real-life footage of neglected animals captured by PETA US field workers.

