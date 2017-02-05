Va. Beach dead whale had wounds consi...

Va. Beach dead whale had wounds consistent with propeller strike

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team told 8News affiliate WAVY that it appeared the whale was hit and injured by a ship because it had cut marks on its body. Patrick Bloodgood, a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers' Norfolk District, said the stranding team called for help to tow the whale around 8:00 a.m. Thursday The whale was retrieved near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and was taken to the Craney Island Dredge Material Management Facility in Portsmouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,490,495
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min mdbuilder 63,142
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sun jimmyjeep 98
News Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15) Sun Double Phart 16
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) Jan 26 bennie 4
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Jan 24 Vince Carter 3
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC