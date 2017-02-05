Va. Beach dead whale had wounds consistent with propeller strike
The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team told 8News affiliate WAVY that it appeared the whale was hit and injured by a ship because it had cut marks on its body. Patrick Bloodgood, a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers' Norfolk District, said the stranding team called for help to tow the whale around 8:00 a.m. Thursday The whale was retrieved near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and was taken to the Craney Island Dredge Material Management Facility in Portsmouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,495
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|mdbuilder
|63,142
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sun
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Double Phart
|16
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Jan 26
|bennie
|4
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 24
|Vince Carter
|3
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC