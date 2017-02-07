TSA stops Norfolk traveler with paintball gun in carry-on
The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers of some items that are prohibited from passing through airport security in your carry-on luggage. One traveler was stopped at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend with a paintball gun in their carry-on luggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,490,572
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Drip403
|63,159
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC