TSA stops Norfolk traveler with paintball gun in carry-on

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers of some items that are prohibited from passing through airport security in your carry-on luggage. One traveler was stopped at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend with a paintball gun in their carry-on luggage.

