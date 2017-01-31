Three Arrested for Drugs during Traffic Stop in Georgetown
Georgetown Police have arrested three Virginia men after they were found to be in possession of drugs during a routine traffic stop in Georgetown. Police report that the incident occurred on the morning of January 31 at approximately 10:30 a.m., as Georgetown Police were patrolling DuPont Blvd. Georgetown Officers report they saw a silver Toyota Camry traveling southbound on DuPont Blvd. commit a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,308
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|OzRitz
|63,052
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|6 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|23 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC