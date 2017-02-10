The Maina s private pre-opening gala ...

The Maina s private pre-opening gala will benefit the arts.

The much anticipated opening of The Main in Norfolk kicks off with a private fund-raising bash for the arts before the new luxury hotel and conference center opens to the public on April 3. "The Main Event: A Celebration for the Arts," is scheduled for March 24-26. Main developer Bruce Thompson has set an ambitious goal of raising $1 million for local arts institutions and programs in what promises to be a splashy debut.

