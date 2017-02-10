The Maina s private pre-opening gala will benefit the arts.
The much anticipated opening of The Main in Norfolk kicks off with a private fund-raising bash for the arts before the new luxury hotel and conference center opens to the public on April 3. "The Main Event: A Celebration for the Arts," is scheduled for March 24-26. Main developer Bruce Thompson has set an ambitious goal of raising $1 million for local arts institutions and programs in what promises to be a splashy debut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,492,746
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Brian_G
|63,222
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Martin garey
|10
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Joes so good
|99
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|21
|state farm sucks (Apr '15)
|Sat
|antonebraga
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC