Shopping 14 mins ago 11:41 a.m.Store lineup announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets
As construction nears completion on the Norfolk Premium Outlet mall, an initial lineup of retailers has been unveiled, ahead of its June opening. More retailers are planned, and the 332,000 square-foot structure will ultimately feature about 85 designer and name-brand stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|51 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,497,037
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|8 hr
|viginiavigilante
|10
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Mon
|Tom Pain
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC