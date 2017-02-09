Senate pushes through Price nomination ... Trump indicates a court...
Republicans have won Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's choice for health secretary. Senators have approved Georgia Congressman Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services Department by a strictly party-line 52-47 vote that Democrats prolonged until nearly 2 a.m. Eastern Time Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTKZ-AM Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Copout
|1,491,760
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|63,174
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|21 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|My 1998 story for today
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC