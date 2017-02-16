Russian spy ship now off Virginia coast

Russian spy ship now off Virginia coast

Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The vessel's presence 30 miles south of a U.S. Navy submarine base in New London, Connecticut drew international headlines this week even though U.S. officials were not concerned by the ship's operations, which are in international waters. On Tuesday, the Russian spy ship had positioned itself east of Long Island about 30 miles south of the New London submarine base.

