Rush to Complete Maintenance Costs the Navy Big Sum of Money

Six E-2C twin-turboprop Hawkeyes were put out of commission after it was learned the engine oil was changed improperly in the aircraft. The Navy recently proved that rushing through aircraft maintenance work could result in expensive consequences.

