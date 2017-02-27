Records indicate woman was abducted l...

Records indicate woman was abducted leaving Ghent 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Documents indicate that the 20 year-old victim was leaving her job at the 7-Eleven on the 1700 block of Colley Avenue when Zylesshelvin Adams was waiting for her in a car outside. Norfolk Police said the two dated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Cheech the Conser... 1,498,603
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 2 hr Maggie 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Rshermr 63,406
Eric Lindsay Sun blackadder 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Sat PamY 126
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC