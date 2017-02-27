Records indicate woman was abducted leaving Ghent 7-Eleven
Documents indicate that the 20 year-old victim was leaving her job at the 7-Eleven on the 1700 block of Colley Avenue when Zylesshelvin Adams was waiting for her in a car outside. Norfolk Police said the two dated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|51 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,498,603
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,406
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Sat
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC