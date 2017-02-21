Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Campus In Virginia
The racially-charged video has already been pulled from YouTube, but the shocking lyrics are leading many on-campus to take action. The video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt rapping, "White power, white, white power!" Later, what appears to be the same woman is shown wearing a shirt reading "My President is White Again," with a picture of President Donald Trump.
