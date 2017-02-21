Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Acros...

Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Campus In Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOne

The racially-charged video has already been pulled from YouTube, but the shocking lyrics are leading many on-campus to take action. The video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt rapping, "White power, white, white power!" Later, what appears to be the same woman is shown wearing a shirt reading "My President is White Again," with a picture of President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,496,979
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Julia 63,299
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 6 hr silly rabbit 40
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Tue viginiavigilante 10
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Mon Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mon Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC