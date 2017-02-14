Port's expansion plan kicks into gear

Port's expansion plan kicks into gear

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Survey crews began working on a $320 million expansion project to double Virginia International Gateway's capacity in Portsmouth, the Suffolk News-Herald reports. In July, the port will begain work on expanding Norfolk International Terminals in a $350 million project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Joy 1,494,211
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Larry 63,258
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 23 hr Shorty 122
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mon Big Daddy Long St... 8
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Mon Big Daddy Long Lu... 4
Justin E Nelson (Jan '16) Mon Big Daddy Long St... 4
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 11
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC