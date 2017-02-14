Port's expansion plan kicks into gear
Survey crews began working on a $320 million expansion project to double Virginia International Gateway's capacity in Portsmouth, the Suffolk News-Herald reports. In July, the port will begain work on expanding Norfolk International Terminals in a $350 million project.
