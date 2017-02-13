Police investigate after man found inside Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va- Norfolk Police were notified Monday when a man was found inside Maury High School. According to the school district the incident happened during the lunch period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,493,398
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|4 hr
|Big Daddy Long Lu...
|4
|Justin E Nelson (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Big Daddy Long St...
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Joes so good
|99
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Jan 26
|bennie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC