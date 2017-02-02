Only on 3: ODU student scammed and abducted, police arrest 3 men
A violent crime happens in broad daylight, just steps from Old Dominion University, and students say they were never notified about it. According to court records uncovered by News 3, an ODU student claims she was scammed and then abducted at 2:30 in the afternoon on November 10, 2016, in the 4700 block of Hampton Blvd. Court records say three men conned the female student into playing a game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
