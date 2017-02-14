One biker in wreck out of hospital

KNOTTS ISLAND One of two Virginia motorcyclists injured in a weekend collision in the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge has been released from a Virginia hospital. Francis Robert Wissert, 56, of Norfolk, Virginia, remained on the critical list Tuesday evening at Sentara Norfolk, a hospital spokeswoman said.

