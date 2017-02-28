ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fir...

ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fire in her cup holder while driving

An Old Dominion University student says her Galaxy S7 combusted in the cup holder of her car while she was driving. Shaunique Lamb, a 27-year-old senior, says it happened back on February 23, after 8 p.m. when she was driving to a friend's house.

