ODU peaking at right time, blows out Marshall 86-65
Joshua Braun tied a school record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points in Grand Canyon's 82-59 win over Chicago State on NORFOLK, Va. - B.J. Stith scored 17 points, Ahmad Caver had 16 with eight assists, Zoran Talley added 15 points, and Old Dominion beat Marshall 86-65 on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Well Well
|1,497,797
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,375
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,010
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC