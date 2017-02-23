ODU peaking at right time, blows out ...

ODU peaking at right time, blows out Marshall 86-65

Joshua Braun tied a school record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points in Grand Canyon's 82-59 win over Chicago State on NORFOLK, Va. - B.J. Stith scored 17 points, Ahmad Caver had 16 with eight assists, Zoran Talley added 15 points, and Old Dominion beat Marshall 86-65 on Thursday night.

