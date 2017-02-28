Norfolk Tides executive Dave Rosenfie...

Norfolk Tides executive Dave Rosenfield passes away

Once saluted as the "King of Baseball", Norfolk Tides executive Dave Rosenfield passed away late Tuesday. He suffered a heart attack at his home February 18th.

