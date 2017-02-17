Norfolk seeing uptick in residential building construction Read Story The Associated Press
The Virginian-Pilot reports that 1,435 new dwelling units received residential building permits in 2016. Officials say that's the most since at least 2000, which is as far back as staff members have looked.
